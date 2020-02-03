ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School girls basketball team battled for four quarters against the Kelly Walsh Trojans in front of an extra enthusiastic home crowd on Friday.
But the Trojans pulled away late in the final minutes to defeat the Tigers, 47-41, on a night that was dedicated to honoring the senior class.
The Trojans came out strong defensively, holding the Tigers to eight points in the opening period. But Rock Springs remained tough to make it a close game in the second period.
Head coach Ramiro Candelaria said the Tigers got into a rhythm in the second quarter, going back to their usual rotation after using an all-senior starting lineup to begin the game.
“We had all of our seniors in there, which was awesome. I thought they played well. They just might’ve been a little bit nervous. Once we got rolling, it felt pretty good. We looked confident,” he said.
About midway through the second quarter, senior guard Aislyn Pecolar banked in a 3-pointer to bring the Tigers within three points, down 17-14.
Kelly Walsh answered with a 3-pointer of their own, but the Tigers would close out the quarter on a 7-2 run to make it a one-point game going into the break, 22-21.
It was a back-and-forth second half.
After Kelly Walsh senior Corin Carruth hit a shot inside the paint, Rock Springs senior guard Payton Reese came down and knocked in a 3-pointer to tie the game at 24.
Seconds later, sophomore guard Kamrynn James gave the Tigers their first lead of the game with a layup about a minute into the third quarter.
The teams exchanged the lead for the rest of the period with the Tigers taking a two-point lead into the fourth.
With about nine seconds left, sophomore guard Brenli Jenkins gave Rock Springs the lead with a corner 3-point shot.
The Trojans regained the lead for good with about six minutes left in the game when senior guard Isabel Lyons converted a layup after being fouled on the play by James.
Lyons missed the free throw attempt, but Carruth managed to grab the offensive rebound and put it back up for two points while being fouled by James, who picked up her fifth foul of the game.
Carruth knocked down the free throw to give the Trojans a four-point advantage, 41-37.
Candelaria said the Tigers’ energy level and effort were good, but lack of securing defensive rebounds hurt them throughout the game.
“They just kept putting them back in. We just had no resistance on boxing out, on finding another body. We average 30-plus rebounds a game. I think we had 15. They had 27 and over half of those were second-chance layups,” he said.
“That’s hard to overcome and the girls still battled. They were close. So, I’ve got to give them credit for that, but the details were the difference.”
Jenkins led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points. Pecolar chipped in eight points. Reese had seven.
With the loss, Rock Springs falls to 8-5 on the season and 2-1 in 4A Northwest Quadrant play.
After the game, the seniors were joined by their family members in a special Senior Night ceremony.
The seniors included Pecolar, Reese, Makalie Mignerey, Makailey Johnson and Camryn Pierantoni.
