ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team lost at home to the Sheridan College Generals, 89-48, on Saturday.
The Mustangs came out with a lot of energy to start the game, which is something head coach Mike Swenson and his assistants has been stressing to the players over the last several games.
“We got to start faster. That was our focus. They were eager tonight. They got out there early and every one of them was beaded up from pregame warm-up and it was the difference in the start of the game. They just hit some big baskets,” Swenson said.
After the first quarter, the Mustangs were only down three points, 17-14, and had only turned the ball over three times.
Swenson said the team worked on bounce passes throughout the week to limit the turnovers, but the Mustangs reverted back to their old ways in the second quarter by committing 13 turnovers that led to easy baskets for the Generals.
“They get so frustrated with themselves. We were in it at the end of the first quarter. We tried to do so much. They were making the right reads, but their problem was the type of pass they were doing. Every turnover we had came from a chest pass,” Swenson said.
Western Wyoming finished the game with 30 turnovers
The Mustangs were down 15 at halftime, 41-26.
The Generals lead grew to 20 early in the second half when Sheridan freshman Maddison Roush hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game.
“On the season, she shoots it at 47 percent. She’s a good player, but when we scouted her, most of the time she was up top. So, the way the defense was working early, we had it covered up, but coach did a good job at making the adjustment,” Swenson said.
But the Mustangs continued to fight, cutting the lead back down to 15 with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Freshman guard Brittney Henrie found freshman guard Tori Ross for a 3-pointer to make it a 47-32 ball game.
But the Generals would take control from that point on, using a 20-6 run to end the third quarter.
Ross led the Mustangs in scoring with 16 points, shooting four-of-seven from 3-point land.
Sophomore guard Kirstin Gourlay chipped in 11 points for the Mustangs.
On Wednesday, The Mustangs travel to Powell to take on the Northwest College Trappers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.