CHEYENNE — This fall the University of Wyoming is adding a new geospatial information science and technology (GIST) degree for undergraduate and graduate students.
Kenneth L. Driese, geospatial information science and technology director, said, “It is really the science of studying place-based questions.”
Originally geospatial science was studying paper maps. Now it deals with digital data and understanding the space that connects things. It is studying and analyzing data that has location links. The program will be managed out of the Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center.
There are two certificates for undergraduate students, and in the fall of 2022, there will be a bachelor’s degree offered. The GIST program is offering a master’s degree which is an online program.
For the two certificates being offered in undergraduate, Driese said, “There is one in GIS and one in remote sensing.”
At the graduate level, there is a master’s degree in GIST and three graduate certificates online.
“One GIS, one in remote sensing, and one in unmanned aerial systems,” Driese added about the degrees offered.
Getting this program started was a very long process.
“We have been working on this for about three years,” Driese saidd.
UW’s Board of Trustees approved the program at its June 10 meeting.
There will be a lot of hands-on classes. They teach students how to look at and understand geospatial-related data. They are teaching a hands-on three-day grounds school for students to learn how to fly drones and get data from those drones.
The GIST program has many lab-based classes so with the states COVID-19 restrictions there are so challenges.
The university felt this was a good time even with COVID-19 and budget cut happening, according to Driese.
“We have done a fair amount of analysis for this program and we feel this is going to be revenue positive,” he said.
He added said this program can help diversify the state economy.
“We don’t see this as a cost for the college and state but as a potential way to make money and expand the economy,” Driese said.
COVID-19 is on the mind of everyone in the program, as it is a concern like it is with everyone else. UW is seeing undergraduate classes fill up for the fundamental classes along with graduate classes.
The GIST program is still waiting to see how graduate classes will turn out.
Due to having online school and a lot of it using computer lab analysis, the university can provide software licenses so students can do some courses from a distance.
Driese said, “We are still planning on teaching a hands-on drone class.”
A lot of the classes have had to be sized down in order to meet the social distancing and health protocols put in by the state. If they have not been sized down, they could be moved to online if needed.
“It is something we are really excited about and it will be great for UW students and Wyoming professionals,” Driese said. “It is something that will be popular valuable for the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.