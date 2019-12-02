COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Having essentially sealed a bowl berth with last Friday’s victory over archrival Colorado State, the University of Wyoming (7-5 overall, 4-4 Mountain West) likely will have one more chance to get the Saturday's sour taste of a 20-6 loss at Air Force out of its mouth.
The Cowboys will learn their bowl fate next weekend following the slate of conference championship games. Boise State will host Hawaii for the MW championship on Saturday.
UW redshirt junior defensive end Garrett Crall admitted he isn’t particularly happy ending the season with a 7-5 record. It’s an improvement from last season’s 6-6 campaign, but it fell short of the expectations of winning the Mountain Division and the MW as a whole. The Cowboys played in the MW title game in 2016 and lost to San Diego State.
“We’re not happy with just being 7-5 … we expect more here,” Crall said. “After 12 games, the regular season, it’s not what we wanted.
UW is bowl eligible for the fourth year in a row, though the team wasn’t invited to a bowl game last season despite having qualified for one. UW played in the Poinsettia Bowl and Potato Bowl in 2016 and '17, respectively.
Bowl season is not only another opportunity for UW seniors to end their careers on a high note. It also provides additional practice reps for younger players that wouldn’t get them without having the extra bowl practices. Teams who participate in a bowl game are allowed 15 to have extra practices.
“It’s going to be extremely important. It’s going to be crucial,” freshman quarterback Levi Williams said. “Our goal is to win a Mountain West championship, and we came up short this year. But now we just have to win a bowl game. We have to put on for our state.”
ROTHE MAKES HISTORY
With his second field goal of the afternoon, senior kicker Cooper Rothe became the UW record holder for most career field goals. Rothe now has 58 field goals in his carrier, which is one more than former record holder Sean Fleming.
STREAKS SNAPPED
A pair of streaks came to an end Saturday afternoon. Redshirt sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay’s streak of five straight 100-yard rushing games came to a screeching halt at the hands of Air Force, who held him to 38 yards on 14 carries.
The other streak that ended was UW’s winning streak over the Falcons: Prior to Saturday, the Cowboys had won the last three matchups with Air Force. Air Force now leads the all-time series 29-26-3.
FIRST-HALF SHUTOUT
For the first time all season, UW was shut out in the first half of a game. The Cowboys had just 78 yards of offense in the first half Saturday and ended up with a season-low 225 in the game. The six points scored was also the lowest total of the season for the Pokes.
UP NEXT?
UW will have to wait a week before finding out who it plays in a bowl game. The MW has five bowl tie-ins as a conference. Projections have placed UW in the Arizona Bowl, the Armed Forces Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl and the First Responders Bowl, among others. The Cowboys will learn their bowl fate next Sunday.
Michael Katz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached by email at mkatz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MichaelLKatz.
