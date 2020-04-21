CHEYENNE -- Four Fremont County residents, all previously identified as laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, have died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
The newly confirmed deaths include an older man, older woman, adult woman and adult man. Each had been hospitalized. Two of the four had existing conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus. There have been 320 confirmed and 116 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.
"These announcements are difficult to make," said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.
"We've talked a lot about who has the highest risk of hospitalization and death related to this disease and that is important information," she said. "But the truth is anyone can get sick with COVID-19, anyone has a chance of a serious illness and anyone who is infected can pass COVID-19 on to others."
Wyoming News Exchange newspapers report that the deaths were four members of the Northern Arapaho Indian Tribe who died this week as a result of the coronavirus, a tribal official announced Tuesday.
Lee Spoonhunter, co-chair of the Northern Arapaho Business Council, confirmed the deaths, which occurred Monday.
"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Northern Arapaho Tribe confirms the deaths of four of our own who tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19," he said. "The Northern Arapaho Business Council offers a heartfelt condolences to the families of the loved ones."
Spoohunter added that because of restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, other tribal members will not be able to take part in traditional ceremonies.
"Because of the restrictions put in place, we cannot mourn together as a family or a tribe and give our people the traditional Arapaho protocols to have our people heal," he said.
Spoonhunter also urged the younger members of the tribe to observe social distancing recommendations and to remain at home when possible to avoid exposing family members to coronavirus.
"Do not continue to be out in public places, possibly exposing yourself and our loved ones to this deadly disease," he said. "We realize how difficult it is to be at home and away from our friends. But we sternly ask you to respect our community ... by taking these precautionary measures."
Spoonhunter's plea was echoed by Fremont County commissioners, who issued a statement expressing condolences for the deaths.
"We must continue to be vigilant about following public health guidance and social distancing, particularly because this disease is so dangerous to those who are most vulnerable," the statement said.
STEPS TO SLOW THE SPREAD
WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:
-- Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home much as possible.
-- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
-- Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.
-- Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
