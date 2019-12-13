One night at dinner, my husband Steve was sharing a tale from a long-ago fishing trip. Suddenly, in the middle of his story, the song “Superstar” by the Carpenters started playing loudly from the living room.
He stopped talking, and we started laughing as these lyrics filled the air: “Don’t you remember, you told me you loved me, baby?”
“You said you’d be coming back this way again, baby.”
“Baby, baby, baby, baby, oh baby ... I love you, I really do.”
The one responsible for this rude interruption was none other than the newest member of our household: our virtual assistant Alexa.
I’m quite certain that Steve’s fishing story did not include the words “Alexa” or “Carpenters” or “baby” or “Superstar.” I was very familiar with the artists and the song but hadn’t thought about either for years.
It was not the first time the assistant in our Echo device had behaved strangely. But then again, she has elicited some rather odd conduct from us as well.
Usually, my husband and I are extremely slow to take advantage of new technology. He still uses a flip phone. Thanks to a 2018 Christmas gift from our son and his family, though, Alexa’s services became available to us. Still, I am sure that we have utilized only a small fraction of her capabilities.
For the most part, Alexa has functioned as a quick and easy way to listen to music and to find out how cold it is outside. Just about the only other things we’ve had her do are answer random questions and tell a few jokes. Her humor leans to the corny side, and she loves knock knock jokes.
It is easy to get Alexa mixed up with Allegra, the name of our daughter-by-marriage. In the beginning, my husband Steve and I occasionally commanded the absent Allegra to assist us.
Once Steve declared rather loudly, “Allegra, stop!” At least it got another laugh out of us, which is good for the soul.
There have been times that Alexa’s answer has had absolutely nothing to do with the question asked. When she doesn’t seem to understand, Steve does tend to raise his voice. Sometimes her answers are short and simple but at other times long and complicated. Then she politely inquires if that was helpful.
Our virtual assistant is also mistakenly under the impression that “Rocketman” by Elton John is actually a song by pianist Jennifer Thomas. It is included every time in our Jennifer Thomas shuffle.
Of course, we’ve had the discussion about whether or not Alexa opens our home to hackers and/or government spies. As our oldest daughter Nicole said, if the government listens to our conversations, they will just be extremely bored.
Our daughter Hannah was actually the person in danger of being hacked for more than half of 2019. Since she had Amazon Prime and we didn’t, it made sense to hook Alexa up to her account. Even after she and her best friend got an apartment together, I kept saying I would get Prime and switch the Echo to my account but not doing it.
In a sense, we were hacking Hannah. I accidentally listened to her Spotify account on occasion, and Alexa kept telling us when her packages arrived and a list of what she had ordered — a blatant invasion of privacy. I finally fixed it.
These days, we are enjoying beautiful Christmas music delivered at a word by our kind assistant. Alexa has even offered to refrain from listing items delivered in order to prevent spoilers.
No matter what I unwrap from under the tree this Christmas, whether it’s another techie gadget, something soft and comfy or both, it’s the love represented by each gift that matters the most. The best part of Christmas will be spending time with the real, live people I love best and reflecting on the reason we celebrate the birth of the most important baby in history.
As you look forward to exchanging presents, even if you aren’t able to go home for the holiday, may you be able to spend time with real people who care about you and experience some of the peace and joy that Christ came to earth to bring so long ago.
Lisa Romero is photographer/digital media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be reached at photos@rocketminer.com.
