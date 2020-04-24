SWEETWATER COUNTY – Ready to get out of the house and enjoy the sunshine that has been exposing itself over the last few weeks?
There are plenty of adventures Sweetwater County has to offer, including seeking out natural landscapes that make southwest Wyoming unique.
The rock formations in Sweetwater County are second to none. They provide a jaw-dropping scene that makes one ponder and imagine about the history of the area, but also allows them to keep their distance from others during the COVID—19 pandemic.
Boar’s Tusk
One of the most popular tourist attractions is Boar’s Tusk, which is the essential aspect of an ancient volcano that rises out of the ground. It stands at 400 feet tall and can be seen from miles away in a desolate desert on the Overland Emigrant Trail.
To get there from Rock Springs, travel northbound on U.S. 191 about 10 miles. Turn right on County Road 4-18 and continue until there’s a split in the road. Turn left at County Road 4-17 and continue until Boar’s Tusk presents itself. The formation cannot be missed.
It’s a desolate area so Jenissa Meredith, the executive director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, encourages people to bring extra water. A four-wheel drive is suggested because of the dirt roads. Make sure to have the spare tire filled with air to be on the safe side.
Also, be sure to notify someone before leaving and let them know the time of return.
Castle Rock
Another popular rock formation in the county overlooks the city of Green River called Castle Rock.
Over the years, it has been known for many different names, including Citadel, Indian Head Rock and Green River Butte.
According to TourWyoming.com, the rock has fossilized fish and plants from the massive lake that used to cover much of the area many years ago.
The formation is located high above Interstate-80, overlooking Green River. It can also be accessed by foot, hiking up the north end of the 3rd West Street in Green River.
Pilot Butte
The largest formation Sweetwater County has to offer is Pilot Butte, which is located on top of White Mountain. It’s a plateau that stands at 7,949 feet tall and was used as a landmark for the first people who came to the area. According to TourWyoming.com, Native Americans used it to find camping and hunting grounds, as well as rivers and streams.
The plateau can be reached and seen from a number of different ways. One is by hiking to the top of White Mountain and seeing Pilot Butte from miles away.
To get to it, simply head northbound from Rock Springs on U.S. 191 for about 10 miles and turn left at Country Road 53, otherwise known as the Wild Horse Loop. Continue across the mountain and there’s road off the Wild Horse Loop that leads to the plateau.
Pilot Butte can be climbed to overlook miles and miles of scenery, but proper footwear is necessary.
Kissing Rocks
Kissing Rocks, located just east of Interstate-80 in Green River, has a historical and modern-day significance.
The two rock formations appear to be leaning into a kiss or pulling away from one. It is believed that lovers Native Americans from opposing tribes that inhabited the rocks would spend eternity out of each other’s reach, according to TourWyoming.com.
Nowadays, when opposing high school teams visit Green River High School, they look away from the rocks because if they do, they will lose the game.
Tollgate Rock
According to TourWyoming.com, Tollgate Rock was used to collect tolls. Mormons used to pass through a natural gate just south of the rock, but a chain was placed so that a fee could be given for anyone who wanted to use the road.
Tollgate Rock is located just northwest of Green River along the Lincoln Highway and sits 6,440 feet above sea level.
The Palisades
The Palisades are located along Interstate-80, east of Rock Springs and west of Green River.
It holds a historical significance in Sweetwater County because the Native Americans used it as a reference point of travel while protecting themselves from trappers and traders during the American Fur Company era in the early 19th century.
Photographers and painters often visit the formation to capture its scenic beauty. It is most recognized in Thomas Moran’s, a famous artist, painting “Cliffs of the Green River.”
While social distancing may be difficult, there are plenty of rock formations in Sweetwater County to keep on busy and away from others. There’s no reason to be cooped up inside the house.
Get out and enjoy the natural wonders southwest Wyoming has to offer.
Information from www.tourwyoming.com/explore/sightseeing-and-attractions/rock-formations was used for this article.
