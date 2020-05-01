If one thing is certain about me is that I love being outdoors and being active.
And my favorite outdoor activities usually involve water. Whether it’s swimming in the pool, going to the beach or floating a river, there’s nothing better and enjoyable than surviving the heat of Texas summers in the water.
It’s refreshing and the time flies by.
I moved to Wyoming about six months ago and for the most part, it’s been cold. I mean, like, really cold. Coming from southeast Texas, anything under 40 degrees is considered freezing. But I’ve gotten used to it and have enjoyed it, for the most part.
I love hiking up White Mountain and riding my bike around the area.
But with the weather warming up and hitting 70 degrees (!!!) recently, I can’t help but think about the water.
Over the last month or so, I’ve been working on these social distancing stories that have allowed me to check out some of the beautiful scenery southwest Wyoming and Sweetwater County has to offer.
It’s been a blast and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. My dog Rocky has too. He’s been accompanying me on these adventures.
Well, a few weeks ago, we decided to quench my thirst for water and spend the day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Wow! What a sight to see.
The clear blue water and the red canyon walls with the mountain ranges in the background made for the perfect scene.
My mouth literally dropped. I was amazed.
But more importantly, I was relieved. I was relieved that I found a body of water to splash in this summer.
While Rocky was running around and playing in the water, I took off my boots, my socks and rolled up my pants. I stuck my feet in the water and the feeling was euphoric.
It was definitely cold, but the numbness quickly took care of that problem.
Luckily, I brought a chair and put it about 2 feet off the shore so that the legs were about 6 inches in the water.
I just sat there. I just sat there and observed this wondrous view that was in front of me.
There was no cell service. There was no one around me. It was just me, my dog, the water and the view. It was perfect.
I didn’t realize it, but we were just sitting there for about three hours. The time flew by just like it did on those hot summer days down in Texas.
Eventually, I decided to get up, do my job and take some photos. I put my boots back on and we hiked around a little bit.
We climbed up the canyon walls to get a greater look at the reservoir. I snapped some photos and once again sat down to just observe.
Not going to lie, a part of me wanted to jump.
I didn’t, but that’s definitely part of the plan this summer.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Contact via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com and follow him on Twitter at @iamtylerjohnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.