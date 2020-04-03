Webinar for small businesses scheduled for Monday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and RSNB Bank will host an important Zoom meeting with small businesses, Monday, April 6, at 9 a.m.
Small businesses will learn how to fill out the U.S. Small Business Administration loan applications, ask questions and get answers from Ben Hansen, president of RSNB Bank in Rock Springs.
The webinar is open to any business owner in Sweetwater County but pre-registration is required. Businesses can sign up with the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qceqtqD4sOA3Gtn7wu8LEjf2kw6fi6g
The link can be found on DowtownRS.com (under Calendar of Events) and on the Downtown Rock Springs and RSNB Bank Facebook pages. More information can be obtained by calling the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434.
“We felt it was important for local business owners to have a local contact who could help them with their applications and questions,” Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager said in a statement.
“The partnership with RSNB Bank was grown out of the need to do as much locally as possible. We hope business owners will find this webinar helpful in navigating the forms for the SBA assistance.”
With $349 billion in emergency capital cleared, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and The U.S. Department of the Treasury have partnered up to help small businesses.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (#CARESAct) established a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.
The new program will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses. It will provide critical capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees – all with a 100% guarantee from SBA. All loan payments will be deferred for six months. SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest.
For those who are unable to participate in Monday's webinar, Urban Renewal Agency marketing events coordinator Trina Brittain said the plan is to record it and post it on social media. However, it depends on the length of the video.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com
