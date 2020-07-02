GREEN RIVER – The cancellation of sports in 2020-2021 at Sheridan College and Gillette College was a shock to many, especially the student-athletes and coaches who were preparing to compete for the upcoming season.
Former Green River High School basketball standout Madelyn Heiser signed her national letter of intent to play for Sheridan back on Nov. 4, 2019, and now she’s left shuffling through her options on what to do next.
“I’m just kind of sorting things out. I mean, it came as a shock when I got told by my coach that we weren’t going to have a basketball program at Sheridan. So, I started going through all of my options of what to do,” she said.
Heiser said the loss of the basketball season at Sheridan next year was sudden, adding there was no communication from the administration that this was even a possibility.
“I didn’t hear anything about it until coach (Ryan) Davis at Sheridan called me and told me. He just kind of explained the situation,” she said.
“I don’t even know how to describe the feeling. It’s just kind of a feeling of shock, I guess. I mean, I liked to have everything planned out and it’s difficult not knowing what the future is going to look like.
“I also feel awful for the ladies that I was going to play with because we all wanted the same thing. We all wanted to win. We all wanted success. We all wanted success for each other. I was looking forward to playing with them. I feel bad for them and obviously my coaches because they did a lot for me. They did it the right way. I’m very appreciative for that. But I just kind of feel awful for everybody, not just myself.”
Heiser has received calls from several coaches from around the country about potentially playing for them in the upcoming season, but Heiser is taking her time to figure out what her next move is.
“I’m not going to rush into a decision. I’m going to sort through them all and think about it,” she said. “I don’t want to waste a year of eligibility by making a difficult decision, so I’m just kind of taking my time on it and just going to see where it goes.”
So far, Western Wyoming Community College, Colorado Mesa University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, along with many other junior colleges, have already reached out to express interest in Heiser.
Former Sheridan head coach Davis has been helping Heiser find her new destination during these unusual circumstances.
“I’m grateful for him and I was super excited to play for him because he’s a great coach, great person. He is going to help me out if I want to play. He’s going to help me figure out what I want to do and where I’m going to go, so I’m grateful for him for that,” she said.
Heiser was named Co-Player of the Year for Class 4A West for the 2019-2020 season, leading the state in assists with 6.6 per game. She averaged 12.1 points on 39% shooting and three steals per game during her senior season.
Her focus is staying close to home.
