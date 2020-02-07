ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team came up short against the Central Wyoming College Rustlers at home on Wednesday, 54-53.
The Mustangs fell behind early in the first quarter, only scoring five points in the period. Head coach Mike Swenson said they’re not going to win many games with that kind of production in the opening period.
“We were able to fight back in the third quarter and the fourth quarter. In the second quarter, we outscored them and outplayed them. In the fourth quarter, we outscored them, 16-12. In the first quarter, it was 18-5. Not going to win games with that,” he said.
“Understanding the game plan and doing those things to execute the game plan is huge against a team that we thought we had a chance after breaking down the film.”
After falling behind by as many as 17 points at the beginning of the second quarter, the Mustangs turned things around to make it a competitive ball game.
Western Wyoming used a 9-0 run over the course of a three-minute span to bring them within five points.
With 6:39 to go, freshman guard Tori Ross hit a corner 3-pointer off the feed from freshman guard Sarye Thomas.
Seconds later, Thomas hit a midrange jumper to bring them within 12 points.
About a minute later, freshman forward Melynda Davison knocked down a pair of free throws after getting fouled by Central Wyoming sophomore guard Essy Latu to bring the Mustangs within 10 points, forcing the Rustlers to call a timeout.
But the Mustangs continued to fight. Davison scored inside the paint off a Thomas assist with about 4:22 left in the second quarter.
With 3:36 to go, Ross was able to find freshman guard Brittney Henrie for a 3-pointer to bring the Mustangs within five points, 22-17.
The Rustlers broke the Mustangs’ scoring run with a pair of free throws by Latu, who finished the game with a game-high 23 points.
“She’s a Division-I athlete,” Swenson said. “She proved it because it didn’t matter how we guarded her. We guarded her tight. We guarded her loose. She was still able to create a shot for herself and get it up. We didn’t make it hard enough for her. We made it hard, but not hard enough.”
Western Wyoming entered halftime down, 28-19.
The Mustangs cut the lead down to six early on in the third quarter, but the Rustlers began to pull away about midway through the period. They took back a double-digit lead with 5:11 left to go.
Western Wyoming went into the fourth quarter down by 15 points, but the Mustangs didn’t back down and continued to fight.
Just under a minute left to go, Henrie knocked down a 3-pointer to bring them within single digits, down 52-43.
But the clock ran out before Western Wyoming could complete the comeback.
Swenson said it was the first five minutes of the game that did the Mustangs in.
“We have breakdowns in our offense, like I told them. Our first five possessions were not a shot out of our offense so we did things outside of our offense that they’re not used to,” he said.
“It’s just where your discipline has to come in. Your first three minutes are feeling each other, seeing what they’re doing and what they’re giving you. When you see it, try to take it right away.”
Henrie led the Mustangs in scoring with 11 points, knocking down three 3-pointers along the way. She also led the team in rebounding with five and had three steals.
Western Wyoming returns to the hardwood on Saturday, Jan. 8, when the Mustangs host the Sheridan College Generals at home at 2 p.m.
