ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming High School Activities Association is extending the suspension of all activities until Monday, April 6, which includes no practices for spring-season sports teams.
The WHSAA sent out a press release on Monday, stating:
“So that everyone will be on an equal playing field, there will be no practices during the suspension. If and when we do resume spring sports, we will hold to the nine-day practice rule and will count any practices from last week.
“Golf and tennis will not begin until the suspension is lifted and will need to meet the same practice rule as in the past.
“We recommend you encourage your athletes to stay active and workout on their own during this time period.”
On Friday, March 13, WHSAA originally put the spring season on hold until Saturday, March 28, due to the concerns of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.
In response to the original announcement, Rock Springs head girls soccer coach Stephen Pyer said the Tigers will support whatever decision the WHSAA officials rule and will do whatever it takes to keep the team fully healthy.
“If the season does get suspended altogether, that will be really hard, especially for our seniors,” Pyer said. “Even for our juniors, that would be hard for them. This is their year to get heavily recruited. If this does end up being the case, our plan is to pick back up next year and continue playing club soccer.”
He said that he’s happy WHSAA officials are taking the approach of weighing their options before considering the cancellation of the season altogether.
“I’m glad the WHSAA is taking this approach rather than canceling the season. I think if they do cancel the season down the road, the kids – especially the seniors – would be absolutely devastated.”
Spring sports include boys and girls soccer, as well as outdoor track and field. However, the suspension includes all school-related extracurricular activities.
