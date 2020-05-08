SWEETWATER COUNTY – There are plenty of places in Sweetwater County that allows people to witness nature and wildlife, but still practice social distancing during the pandemic.
One of the best ways to kill some time, stay in the car and get scenic view is driving around the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Loop.
It’s a 24-mile, off-the-grid loop that gives people the chance to witness the “untamed” wild west.
It takes about 90 minutes to complete the loop from start to finish, giving visitors an elevated view of Green River and Rock Springs along the way. It also gives people a glimpse of Pilot Butte in the distance.
The big attraction, however, is obviously the wild horses that populate the area.
There are about 1,500 wild horses that occupy the area so the chances are high that one will witness one or more along the way.
“My favorite part of the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Loop is seeing the majestic wild horses against the beautiful backdrop of Pilot Butte,” said Jenissa Meredith, the executive director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.
“It is incredible to see free roaming wild horses with no borders and no boundaries, so close to town, against a magnificent landmark that served early settlers so well.
“It truly exemplifies the spirit of the wild west.”
There are other wildlife that occupies the area, such as pronghorn antelope, desert elk, deer, rabbits, coyotes, hawks, eagles and sage grouse.
Meredith recommends visitors should drive high profile, thick ply tired vehicles when traveling the wild horse loop. She also recommends bringing a camera, binoculars, plenty of food and water and let someone know before heading out.
There are two different ways to get to the Wild Horse Loop.
Take exit 104 off Interstate 80 in Rock Springs, go 14 miles north on Highway 191, and then left onto CR 4-14 for about 2 miles. Turn left onto CR 4-53, and follow for about 21 miles to Green River. From Green River, exit I-80 to Flaming Gorge Way, and turn onto Wild Horse Canyon Road.
In addition, virtual tours of Sweetwater County have been put on the website to allow people to wonder at the beauty of southwest Wyoming from their home. The virtual tours can be found at www.tourwyoming.com/explore/gallery.
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism has also made an effort to combat the unemployment rate caused by the coronavirus by launching a job board, which lists available job opportunities in the area.
“The local hospitality and tourism industry, as well as many other industries, have taken a devastating hit during this time. This job board is a ‘one-stop-shop’ for those seeking employment assistance,” Meredith said in a press release. “We want to be a resource to help connect the dots and meet local needs for residents during this time.”
To send employment opportunities, email Meredith at jmeredith@tourwyoming.com.
