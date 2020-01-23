ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team continued its dominance through National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX-North conference on Wednesday in Rushmore Gymnasium.
The No. 12 nationally-ranked Mustangs defeated the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles, 83-71, to improve their overall record to 19-2 and 5-0 in conference play.
“I thought for the first 25 minutes we competed the right way,” said Steven Soza, head coach of Western Wyoming. “That’s what great teams do. They stretch out the lead in the first half and they pile it on in the second half to make it a 20-25-point game, which I think for 25 minutes they did exactly what we want.”
The Mustangs got off to a strong start, building a double-digit lead midway through the first half when sophomore guard Jalen Blaize knocked down a 3-pointer.
With 2:16 left to go in the first half, sophomore guard Trey Marble found sophomore forward Manel Ayol cutting backdoor. Marble lobbed up the pass and Ayol slammed it down to complete the alley-oop play to give the Mustangs a 40-29 lead.
Soza said Marble called the play, which is something he often does when he’s on the floor.
“What’s great about having two-year kids is when they become sophomores, they get your mind frame,” Soza said.
“Trey Marble is a special point guard. Him and I are on the same mind frame. When Trey’s out there running the point guard, I let him call the plays. I hardly ever call anything because he’s out there and sees it and knows what I’m looking for.
“That’s what’s great about this team is that they’re all intelligent. They’re academic smart. They’re all basketball savvy. They can take care of themselves out there instead of me having to call out every single play, trying to look for scoring avenues.”
The Mustangs took a 14-point lead into halftime, 46-32, and built on that early in the second half.
With about 13 minutes to go in the game, freshman forward Trevor Trost drove to the basket for a contested layup and was fouled on the play. He converted the free throw to give the Mustangs a 66-39 advantage.
“I think Trevor’s a gold mine. His IQ is phenomenal. I look at the stat sheet and he’s shooting the way I thought he was capable of,” Soza said. “I think we’re just beginning to touch Trevor’s potential. I think Trevor is a game changer. When I watched his high school film, he just knows how to play.”
But the Golden Eagles fought their way back into the game, going on a 14-0 run over the next four minutes to cut the Mustang lead to 13 points, 66-53.
“They got the lead up to 27. Then we got lackadaisical. We stopped going inside. We started settling for jump shots. When the shots aren’t falling, we have a tendency to foul a little bit more because we’re frustrated,” Soza said.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim broke the Golden Eagle run by getting a post hook to drop with about 7:50 left to play.
With about three minutes, sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart found Marble open for a wide-open 3-pointer, which gave the Mustangs an 18-point advantage, 78-60, to ultimately secure the victory.
Marble hit five of his 10 3-point attempts, finishing the game with 24 points while dishing out five assists along the way.
“One thing that people aren’t taking any consideration when it comes to Trey Marble is the way he facilitates the ball,” Soza said. “I think he had five assists, but I think that’s actually wrong by about three. I think he had about eight in my head.”
Trost finished the game with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.
The Mustangs had two players finish with double-doubles. Prim ended the night with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ayol had 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding three assists to his stat line.
On Saturday, the Mustangs return the hardwood to host the Eastern Wyoming College Lancers in Rushmore Gymnasium at 4 p.m.
