GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School wrestling team demonstrated dominant performances, for the most part, in the first day of the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Friday, Jan. 3, in Green River.
The Wolves began the day by shutting down the Cokeville Panthers by a total team score of 84-0 in the first round.
In the third round, the Wolves battled hard and defeated Uintah High School’s No. 2 varsity team from Vernal, Utah, 51-24.
Green River ended its first day of tournament action by defeating the Worland Warriors in the fifth round, 60-18.
Green River head coach Joshua Wisniewski said he thought the Wolves wrestled well, but there was still room for improvement in certain situations and wanted to see the guys wrestle with a little more intensity going into the winner bracket on Saturday, Jan. 4.
“I thought we looked a little flat in our second dual, but I’m glad we picked it up in our last dual,” he said. “I would like to see us wrestle a bit better in the third period of matches.
“We’re still working on getting a little better shape so we can attack better in the third period.
“I think we come out (Saturday) excited about the chance of a team title and wrestle well.”
Wrestling results:
GREEN RIVER 84, COKEVILLE 0 (Round 1)
160, Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Wes Teichert (Cokeville), by fall, 3:53
170, Kadan Wilson (Green River) over Matt Thompson (Cokeville), by fall, 1:38
182, Payton Tucker (Green River) over Mike Cook (Cokeville), by fall, 0:31
195, Kaden Lloyd (Green River) over Connor Viehweg (Cokeville), by fall, 2:47
220, Sage Wilde (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
285, Roberto Mena (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
106, Trevor Scicluna (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
113, Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
120, Clayson Mele (Green River) over Jaxon Weske (Cokeville), by fall, 0:44
126, Kade Flores (Green River) over Cael Thompson (Cokeville), by fall, 1:23
132, Kade Knezovich (Green River) over Ammon Halls (Cokeville), by fall, 0:57
138, Zach Weipert (Green River) over Garrett Reece (Cokeville), by fall, 1:06
145, Camar Nunn (Green River) over Weston Murdock (Cokeville), by fall, 0:40
152, Jacob Weipert (Green River) over Eli Linford (Cokeville), by fall, 1:28
GREEN RIVER 51, UINTAH II 24 (Round 3)
170, Kadan Wilson (Green River) over Joe Jackson (Uintah 2) by decision, 7-3
182, Payton Tucker (Green River) over James Burrold (Uintah 2), by fall, 3:09
195, Kaden Lloyd (Green River) over Jett Swain (Uintah 2), by fall, 4:46
220, Brent Bonynge (Uintah 2) over Sage Wilde (Green River), by fall, 1:43
285, Jacob Schneider (Uintah 2) over Roberto Mena (Green River), by fall, 3:54
106, Trevor Scicluna (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
113, Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
120, Clayson Mele (Green River) over Jaxon Johnson (Uintah 2), by fall, 4:19
126, Kade Flores (Green River) over Jacob Rhoades (Uintah 2), by fall, 0:39
132, Austin Richens (Uintah 2) over Kade Knezovich (Green River), by fall, 4:56
138, Gunnar Harrison (Uintah 2) over Zach Weipert (Green River), by fall, 3:05
145, Camar Nunn (Green River) over Casen Wopsock (Uintah 2) by decision, 9-2
152, Jacob Weipert (Green River) over Kyler Evans (Uintah 2), by fall, 3:55
160, Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Dustin Rhoades (Uintah 2) by sudden victory (1 minute; neutral starting position), 7-5
GREEN RIVER 60, WORLAND 18 (Round 5)
182, Payton Tucker (Green River) over Lane McBee (Worland) by decision, 8-4
195, Kaden Lloyd (Green River) over Keith Borrelli (Worland), by fall, 1:40
220, Brody Hernandez (Worland) over Sage Wilde (Green River), by fall, 1:05
285, Koby Tigner (Worland) over Roberto Mena (Green River), by fall, 0:42
106, Trevor Scicluna (Green River) over Anthony Martinez (Worland) by decision, 7-3
113, Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Domanic Hartley (Worland), by fall, 2:47
120, Clayson Mele (Green River) over Daniel Weyrich (Worland), by fall, 3:38
126, Kade Flores (Green River) over Ross Goncalves (Worland), by fall, 0:38
132, Kade Knezovich (Green River) over Kein Anderson (Worland), by fall, 1:59
138, Zach Weipert (Green River) over Aaron Carver (Worland), by fall, 0:32
145, Camar Nunn (Green River) over Coltin Woffinden (Worland), by fall, 1:59
152, Jacob Weipert (Green River) over Chase Hofmann (Worland), by fall, 0:49
160, Luke Goncalves (Worland) over Jon Ty Leininger (Green River), by fall, 3:51
170, Kadan Wilson (Green River) over Unknown (Unattached), forfeit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.