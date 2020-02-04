RIVERTON – The Green River High School wrestling program took home first place at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament this weekend in Riverton, totaling a team score of 203.5 points.
The Wolves had four top-three finishes during the tournament, including three wrestlers who placed first in their respective weight classes.
Thomas Dalton, Clayson Mele and Payton Tucker each picked up 32 points each for their team by winning their weight classes.
Rock Springs High School wrestling team also competed in the tournament, finishing 12th overall with a total team score of 89.
The Tigers had three top-five finishes. Tim Henry placed second in the 120-pound weight class, Zack Vasquez placed fourth in the 132-pound weight class and AJ Kelly placed fourth in the 285-pound weight class.
Kelly Walsh placed second with 172.5 points, Powell placed third with 133 points, Star Valley placed fourth with 129.5 points and Cheyenne East placed fifth with 128.5 points.
Wrestling results were provided by trackwrestling.com.
GREEN RIVER RESULTS:
106-pound
Trevor Scicluna (17-10) placed 6th.
Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 17-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 17-10 won by fall over Colt Welsh (Campbell County) 18-7 (Fall 5:33)
Quarterfinal - Colt Nicholson (Powell) 32-8 won by fall over Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 17-10 (Fall 4:21)
Cons. Round 4 - Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 17-10 won by decision over Tristan Haley (Pinedale) 20-9 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Round 5 - Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 17-10 won by fall over Kolten Powers (Sheridan) 20-14 (Fall 3:37)
Cons. Semi - Isaac Lopez (Cheyenne Central) 19-11 won by fall over Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 17-10 (Fall 3:34)
5th Place Match - Colt Nicholson (Powell) 32-8 won by fall over Trevor Scicluna (Green River) 17-10 (Fall 2:18)
106-pound
Thomas Dalton (27-5) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Thomas Dalton (Green River) 27-5 won by fall over Tristan Haley (Pinedale) 20-9 (Fall 6:00)
Champ. Round 2 - Thomas Dalton (Green River) 27-5 won by fall over Boaz Simpson (Star Valley) 15-13 (Fall 3:00)
Quarterfinal - Thomas Dalton (Green River) 27-5 won by fall over Kolten Powers (Sheridan) 20-14 (Fall 2:40)
Semifinal - Thomas Dalton (Green River) 27-5 won by fall over Colt Nicholson (Powell) 32-8 (Fall 0:31)
1st Place Match - Thomas Dalton (Green River) 27-5 won by decision over Landon Wood (Sheridan) 22-17 (Dec 8-6)
113-pound
Conner Todd (16-8) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Sefton Douglass (Lyman) 9-0 won by fall over Conner Todd (Green River) 16-8 (Fall 5:32)
Cons. Round 1 - Conner Todd (Green River) 16-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Conner Todd (Green River) 16-8 won by fall over Kael Johnson (Natrona County HS) 23-12 (Fall 3:37)
Cons. Round 3 - Chaz Condos (Lyman) 18-8 won by decision over Conner Todd (Green River) 16-8 (Dec 3-2)
113-pound
Dominic Martinez (22-9) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-9 won by fall over Kael Johnson (Natrona County HS) 23-12 (Fall 1:01)
Quarterfinal - Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-9 won by fall over David Stice (Cheyenne East) 31-12 (Fall 3:35)
Semifinal - Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-9 won by decision over Jacob Guild (Star Valley) 28-8 (Dec 5-1)
1st Place Match - Sefton Douglass (Lyman) 9-0 won by decision over Dominic Martinez (Green River) 22-9 (Dec 9-4)
120-pound
Hunter Davis (14-10) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Davis (Green River) 14-10 won by major decision over Landen Roberts (Natrona County HS) 17-14 (MD 16-6)
Champ. Round 2 - Nathaniel Boreen (Greybull/Riverside) 30-7 won by decision over Hunter Davis (Green River) 14-10 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Landon Trujillo (Cheyenne East) 23-15 won by fall over Hunter Davis (Green River) 14-10 (Fall 3:33)
120-pound
Clayson Mele (23-5) placed 1st and scored 34.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Clayson Mele (Green River) 23-5 won by fall over Landon Trujillo (Cheyenne East) 23-15 (Fall 0:58)
Champ. Round 2 - Clayson Mele (Green River) 23-5 won by fall over Matt Stroble (Cody) 7-8 (Fall 1:50)
Quarterfinal - Clayson Mele (Green River) 23-5 won by fall over Jaxin Moore (Evanston) 20-9 (Fall 3:44)
Semifinal - Clayson Mele (Green River) 23-5 won by fall over Seamus Casey (Thunder Basin High School) 24-10 (Fall 1:20)
1st Place Match - Clayson Mele (Green River) 23-5 won by fall over Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 23-7 (Fall 3:45)
126-pound
Kade Flores (21-9) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kade Flores (Green River) 21-9 won by fall over Charlie Koss (Douglas) 28-20 (Fall 3:24)
Champ. Round 2 - Kade Flores (Green River) 21-9 won by fall over Colton Briscoe (Buffalo) 10-11 (Fall 0:25)
Quarterfinal - Kade Flores (Green River) 21-9 won by fall over Colter Julian (Kemmerer) 19-4 (Fall 1:44)
Semifinal - Hunter Goodwin (Sheridan) 26-14 won by fall over Kade Flores (Green River) 21-9 (Fall 3:48)
Cons. Semi - Kade Flores (Green River) 21-9 won by decision over Preston Seamands (Wright) 22-8 (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match - Amos Solano (Cheyenne East) 41-4 won by fall over Kade Flores (Green River) 21-9 (Fall 4:45)
126-pound
Nathan Campos (14-13) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt McDermott (Thermopolis) 10-4 won by fall over Nathan Campos (Green River) 14-13 (Fall 4:31)
Cons. Round 1 - Nathan Campos (Green River) 14-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Logan Elsen (Evanston) 9-8 won by major decision over Nathan Campos (Green River) 14-13 (MD 13-4)
132-pound
Kade Knezovich (17-6) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kade Knezovich (Green River) 17-6 won by decision over Michael Maddox (Powell) 26-11 (Dec 8-2)
Champ. Round 2 - Kade Knezovich (Green River) 17-6 won by major decision over Braxton Sabey (Lyman) 21-13 (MD 10-1)
Quarterfinal - Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 24-6 won by fall over Kade Knezovich (Green River) 17-6 (Fall 3:14)
Cons. Round 4 - Kade Knezovich (Green River) 17-6 won by fall over Kaden Tescher (Wright) 21-12 (Fall 2:38)
Cons. Round 5 - Kyler Henderson (Natrona County HS) 29-12 won by decision over Kade Knezovich (Green River) 17-6 (Dec 2-1)
138-pound
Zach Weipert (10-15) place is unknown and scored 8.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Zach Weipert (Green River) 10-15 won by tech fall over Anthony Rigo (Pinedale) 6-15 (TF-1.5 4:34 (17-0))
Champ. Round 2 - Haze Child (Star Valley) 34-9 won by fall over Zach Weipert (Green River) 10-15 (Fall 3:56)
Cons. Round 2 - Zach Weipert (Green River) 10-15 won by fall over Taylor Richey (Pinedale) 2-5 (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 3 - Zach Weipert (Green River) 10-15 won by major decision over Riggen Walker (Kemmerer) 19-13 (MD 13-4)
Cons. Round 4 - Felipe Gaytan (Greybull/Riverside) 29-8 won by fall over Zach Weipert (Green River) 10-15 (Fall 2:05)
145-pound
Camar Nunn (19-13) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Camar Nunn (Green River) 19-13 won by decision over Landon Toth (Rock Springs) 0-2 (Dec 11-8)
Champ. Round 2 - Johnathan Vroman (Cheyenne Central) 27-11 won by decision over Camar Nunn (Green River) 19-13 (Dec 10-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Camar Nunn (Green River) 19-13 won by decision over Kadon DeWitt (Shoshoni) 13-10 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 3 - Camar Nunn (Green River) 19-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over Keanyn Weber (Thunder Basin High School) 18-16 (SV-1 6-4)
Cons. Round 4 - Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) 19-11 won by decision over Camar Nunn (Green River) 19-13 (Dec 8-6)
152-pound
Jacob Weipert (26-10) placed 5th and scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Weipert (Green River) 26-10 won by fall over Darrian Black (Moorcroft) 16-11 (Fall 1:11)
Champ. Round 2 - Jacob Weipert (Green River) 26-10 won by fall over Henry Hershock (Jackson Hole) 9-6 (Fall 3:38)
Quarterfinal - Warren Carr (Thunder Basin High School) 30-1 won by major decision over Jacob Weipert (Green River) 26-10 (MD 10-1)
Cons. Round 4 - Jacob Weipert (Green River) 26-10 won by decision over Cade Pugh (Cheyenne East) 19-18 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Round 5 - Jacob Weipert (Green River) 26-10 won by decision over Sam Henderson (Kelly Walsh) 27-15 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Semi - Kaeden Wilcox (Natrona County HS) 24-8 won by decision over Jacob Weipert (Green River) 26-10 (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match - Jacob Weipert (Green River) 26-10 won by fall over Robert Flores (Rawlins) 21-16 (Fall 1:37)
160-pound
Jon Ty Leininger (14-10) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 14-10 won by fall over Cael Pugh (Cheyenne East) 4-8 (Fall 2:37)
Champ. Round 2 - Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 14-10 won by fall over Tallon Sellers (Rock Springs) 12-8 (Fall 1:49)
Quarterfinal - Wes Teichert (Cokeville) 22-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 14-10 (SV-1 5-3)
Cons. Round 4 - Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 14-10 won by decision over Kaleb Bigelow (Pinedale) 14-10 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 5 - Brock Steel (Sheridan) 26-18 won by decision over Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 14-10 (Dec 5-2)
170-pound
Kadan Wilson (14-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Carson Tims (Mountain View) 12-9 won by fall over Kadan Wilson (Green River) 14-13 (Fall 5:16)
Cons. Round 1 - Kadan Wilson (Green River) 14-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Gines (Lyman) 13-8 won by fall over Kadan Wilson (Green River) 14-13 (Fall 3:32)
182-pound
Payton Tucker (26-2) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Payton Tucker (Green River) 26-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Payton Tucker (Green River) 26-2 won by fall over Bryant Davis (Greybull/Riverside) 11-12 (Fall 1:35)
Quarterfinal - Payton Tucker (Green River) 26-2 won by fall over Matthew Seckman (Powell) 18-14 (Fall 1:33)
Semifinal - Payton Tucker (Green River) 26-2 won by fall over Bradley Whitright (Cheyenne East) 38-5 (Fall 2:39)
1st Place Match - Payton Tucker (Green River) 26-2 won by decision over Rowdy Pfeil (Moorcroft) 31-3 (Dec 5-3)
195-pound
Kaden Lloyd (28-10) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 28-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 28-10 won by decision over Lane Catlin (Thunder Basin High School) 20-12 (Dec 4-2)
Quarterfinal - Tate Carson (Southeast) 25-8 won by decision over Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 28-10 (Dec 11-6)
Cons. Round 4 - Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 28-10 won by fall over Keagan Bartlett (Cheyenne East) 22-10 (Fall 4:45)
Cons. Round 5 - Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 28-10 won by decision over Lucas Mizel (Cheyenne East) 14-14 (Dec 11-7)
Cons. Semi - Charlie Beaudrie (Cody) 22-5 won by decision over Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 28-10 (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match - Kaden Lloyd (Green River) 28-10 won by decision over Dawson Stinson (Douglas) 20-7 (Dec 6-3)
220-pound
Sage Wilde (9-13) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Sage Wilde (Green River) 9-13 won by fall over Trever Condos (Mountain View) 6-14 (Fall 2:48)
Champ. Round 2 - Parker Schlater (Moorcroft) 31-5 won by fall over Sage Wilde (Green River) 9-13 (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Round 2 - Payt Burton (Evanston) 3-11 won by fall over Sage Wilde (Green River) 9-13 (Fall 2:23)
285-pound
Roberto Mena (0-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Edel Diaz-Jaime (Douglas) 7-5 won by fall over Roberto Mena (Green River) 0-6 (Fall 2:32)
Cons. Round 1 - Roberto Mena (Green River) 0-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Bradyn Matthews (Douglas) 21-16 won by fall over Roberto Mena (Green River) 0-6 (Fall 0:20)
ROCK SPRINGS RESULTS:
120-pound
Tim Henry (23-7) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 23-7 won by fall over Daniel Weyrich (Worland) 21-12 (Fall 1:02)
Champ. Round 2 - Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 23-7 won by fall over Jeric Igo (Thunder Basin High School) 22-14 (Fall 1:51)
Quarterfinal - Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 23-7 won by fall over Lucas Robinett (Cheyenne South) 15-7 (Fall 2:36)
Semifinal - Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 23-7 won by decision over Nathaniel Boreen (Greybull/Riverside) 30-7 (Dec 6-4)
1st Place Match - Clayson Mele (Green River) 23-5 won by fall over Tim Henry (Rock Springs) 23-7 (Fall 3:45)
126-pound
RJ Davidson (18-9) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Spencer Larson (Star Valley) 25-10 won by decision over RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) 18-9 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 1 - RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) 18-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) 18-9 won by major decision over Aiden Gregory (Cheyenne South) 4-12 (MD 11-2)
Cons. Round 3 - Quinton Hecker (Lovell) 16-4 won by major decision over RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) 18-9 (MD 13-0)
132-pound
Zack Vasquez (24-6) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 24-6 won by fall over Kyler Henderson (Natrona County HS) 29-12 (Fall 2:42)
Champ. Round 2 - Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 24-6 won by fall over Joseph Thompson (Star Valley) 21-8 (Fall 1:39)
Quarterfinal - Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 24-6 won by fall over Kade Knezovich (Green River) 17-6 (Fall 3:14)
Semifinal - Jace Palmer (Kelly Walsh) 39-6 won by major decision over Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 24-6 (MD 12-4)
Cons. Semi - Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 24-6 won by decision over Billy Brenton (Natrona County HS) 30-11 (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match - Dawson Schramm (Kemmerer) 32-1 won by decision over Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) 24-6 (Dec 8-5)
138-pound
Mason Yenney (31-6) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) 31-6 won by fall over Slater Bates (Cheyenne Central) 9-16 (Fall 3:03)
Champ. Round 2 - Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) 31-6 won by fall over Riggen Walker (Kemmerer) 19-13 (Fall 0:29)
Quarterfinal - Haze Child (Star Valley) 34-9 won by decision over Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) 31-6 (Dec 3-1)
Cons. Round 4 - Dayton Mathews (Glenrock) 14-7 won by fall over Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) 31-6 (Fall 1:36)
138-pound
Danial Suazo (14-12) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Felipe Gaytan (Greybull/Riverside) 29-8 won by fall over Danial Suazo (Rock Springs) 14-12 (Fall 4:18)
Cons. Round 1 - Danial Suazo (Rock Springs) 14-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Cael Porter (Thunder Basin High School) 21-13 won by fall over Danial Suazo (Rock Springs) 14-12 (Fall 4:20)
145-pound
Colton Davidson (19-11) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) 19-11 won by fall over Ian Grover (Pinedale) 5-8 (Fall 1:58)
Champ. Round 2 - Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) 19-11 won by fall over Ryker Case (Evanston) 16-17 (Fall 3:22)
Quarterfinal - Analu Benabise (Kelly Walsh) 37-5 won by fall over Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) 19-11 (Fall 4:31)
Cons. Round 4 - Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) 19-11 won by decision over Camar Nunn (Green River) 19-13 (Dec 8-6)
Cons. Round 5 - Parker Seeley (Moorcroft) 35-3 won by fall over Colton Davidson (Rock Springs) 19-11 (Fall 4:11)
145-pound
Landon Toth (0-2) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Camar Nunn (Green River) 19-13 won by decision over Landon Toth (Rock Springs) 0-2 (Dec 11-8)
Cons. Round 1 - Colson Coon (Sheridan) 26-15 won by fall over Landon Toth (Rock Springs) 0-2 (Fall 2:33)
160-pound
Wyatt Fletcher (16-12) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Hesford (Cheyenne East) 36-7 won by fall over Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) 16-12 (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) 16-12 won by fall over Mitchell Miller (Burns/Pine Bluffs) 11-15 (Fall 2:50)
Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) 16-12 won by major decision over Aragon Garro (Kelly Walsh) 0-2 (MD 10-0)
Cons. Round 3 - Hunter Garoutte (Moorcroft) 19-14 won by fall over Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) 16-12 (Fall 1:40)
160-pound
Tallon Sellers (12-8) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Tallon Sellers (Rock Springs) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) 14-10 won by fall over Tallon Sellers (Rock Springs) 12-8 (Fall 1:49)
Cons. Round 2 - Isaac Sell (Laramie) 28-9 won by fall over Tallon Sellers (Rock Springs) 12-8 (Fall 4:02)
220-pound
Brandon Mortensen (15-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) 15-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Logan Cole (Thermopolis) 21-4 won by fall over Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) 15-10 (Fall 3:35)
Cons. Round 2 - DAnthony Smith (Natrona County HS) 17-14 won by fall over Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) 15-10 (Fall 3:40)
285-pound
AJ Kelly (21-4) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 21-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 21-4 won by fall over Cole Barrett (Wind River) 7-6 (Fall 0:44)
Quarterfinal - AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 21-4 won by decision over Hunter Pope (Buffalo) 34-4 (Dec 4-1)
Semifinal - Parker Merritt (Star Valley) 28-0 won by fall over AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 21-4 (Fall 1:34)
Cons. Semi - AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 21-4 won by fall over Will Baker (Southeast) 16-5 (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match - Dalton McInerney (Thunder Basin High School) 31-2 won by fall over AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) 21-4 (Fall 3:40)
