ROCK SPRINGS – In his 700th career game, Green River High School girls head basketball coach Rick Carroll’s team won in dominating fashion.
The Wolves took down the Riverton Wolverines by 40 points at home on Monday, 77-37.
In a coaching career that has spanned over nearly 30 years, Carroll said he feels lucky and blessed.
“It means that I’ve gotten to do something that I really love to do and I’ve really gotten to coach some really good kids over the course of the years,” he said.
“Right now – and I can say this as I’ve done this stint with the girls program this time – I’ve really enjoyed the time I’ve spent. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The Wolves came out strong on offense, finishing at the basket and creating open shots from the outside.
“I thought we started out very well on offense in the first quarter. We got a lot of good shots and a lot of good looks. We were finishing pretty well,” Carroll said. “I think defensively, we were a little shoddy in the first quarter. I didn’t think we were moving our feet the way we needed to.”
With 2:44 remaining in the first quarter, the game was tied at nine. From that point on, Green River pretty much had its way.
Over the final two minutes, the Wolves went on a 17-3 scoring run to build a comfortable lead.
Senior forward Ashelynn Birch got the run started by getting a shot to go in the paint and was fouled on the play. She knocked down the free throw to complete the three-point play.
Seconds later, senior guard Madelyn Heiser drilled the 3-pointer. Not too long after that, junior guard Kayde Strauss hit a 3-pointer of her own.
“I thought it was very efficient offensively,” Carroll said. “When people are going to let us shoot 3s, we got a number of girls who can shoot pretty well from the 3-point line.”
Riverton managed to stay within striking distance, only being outscored by one point in the second quarter. Green River went into halftime with a 15-point lead, 40-25.
Green River came out of halftime with its foot on the gas pedal. The Wolves picked up the Wolverines in a full-court press and quickly established a 20-point advantage.
“We’ve been trying to press and we worked that quite a while tonight just so we can get in that shape for the game situation. I was really pleased in the third quarter when we pressed. We did a really good job in that press,” Carroll said.
The Wolves went into the final period with a 22-point lead, 55-33, and then doubled it in the fourth quarter.
Green River has now won eight straight games, dating back to late January. The Wolves sit atop the 4A Southwest Quadrant standings with an unbeaten record of 5-0 and overall record of 16-4, but Carroll said they are not yet quite where they want to be as a team.
“I think we’re getting there. I think we’re getting close to where we want to be,” he said. “I want us to compete a little bit harder defensively and I just want to keep everyone healthy at this point. But I think we’re seeing a lot of good things on the floor.”
On Thursday, the Wolves will host cross-county rival Rock Springs Tigers in a Sweetwater Showdown. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:50 p.m.
In their last matchup on Feb. 6 at Rock Springs High School, the Wolves escaped with a 53-50 victory.
Carroll said in the days leading up to the game, defense will be emphasized.
“I think if we look at what we’ve done the last couple games, we’re playing good offense. The emphasis the next two days is, ‘Let’s play some defense. Let’s see if we can do what we want to defensively for an entire game,’” he said.
