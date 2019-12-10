ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team is off to one of its best starts to a season in recent memory with a record of 8-2.
Second-year head coach Steven Soza credits the chemistry the Mustangs have established on and off the court for their success so far this season.
“I really enjoy being around this team,” he said.
“I think they have chemistry off the court, as they all get along. They're always together. I think that’s going to be a big factor in what’s going to happen down the road.”
Soza said part of their recruitment is finding guys who are familiar with players currently on the roster.
“That’s kind of what’s gotten us off to a hot start because of the chemistry and how hard they fight for each other,” he said.
Last season, the Mustangs advanced to the Region IX tournament and have brought back a number of players from that roster.
“We did bring back four sophomores from last year who won five straight to end the season, so we have experience in the key guard positions. They’ve proven that they know how to win,” Soza said.
But it has been a couple of new players that has really caught the attention of Soza.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim is averaging close to a double-double, already notching four this season.
“Dayne Prim has exceeded my expectations,” Soza said.
“The thing about it is that you don’t need to throw him the ball. He goes and gets it and finds a way to score. He can pass the hell out of it from the post too. He’s a great kid.”
Sophomore guard LeChaun Duhart has also been a pleasant surprise for Soza.
Duhart transferred to Western Wyoming this season from California State University, San Bernadino. According to Soza, he played in only 13 games last season after being redshirted his freshman year at Ranger College in Ranger, Texas.
“He basically hasn’t played meaningful basketball in two years and he’s averaging about 10 points and four assists for us,” Soza told the Rocket Miner on Nov. 19.
“I didn’t think he’d jump in two feet just like he did.”
Soza gives his players freedom to create when they’re on the court, but he said it also depends on the flow of the game.
“I try to teach spacing,” said Soza, which allows his guards to penetrate the defense and find open shooters.
“I don’t think a lot of coaches teach spacing, driving angles and playing to the strength of the team.”
Despite the hot start to the season, Soza believes there’s still room for improvement.
He said sophomore guards Jalen Blaize and Trey Marble are still haven’t found their shooting touch this season despite both of them putting up solid numbers.
On Nov. 16, Blaize came off the bench to lead the Mustangs to victory on the road against Western Nebraska Community College with 21 points.
On Nov. 19, Marble did a little bit of everything for the Mustangs at home to help them to a victory over Utah State University Eastern. He finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.
“Jalen is beyond capable. He averaged about 14-15 points per game last year. He just started a little sluggish this season,” Soza said. “And Trey can really shoot it. I think he averaged about 46 percent beyond the arc last year. He’s struggling right now.
“But none of us has gotten close to our full stride yet.”
WESTERN WYOMING MEN’S BASKETBALL REMAINING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Jan. 11 ………. Sheridan College ………. Home ………. 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 ………. Northwest College ………. Away ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18 .......... Casper College ………. Away ………. 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 ……….. Laramie County Community College ………. Home ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25 ……….. Eastern Wyoming College ………. Home .......... 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 ………. Gillette College ………… Away ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1 ………. Sheridan College ………. Away ………. 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 ………. Central Wyoming College ………. Home ………. 7:30 p.m.*
Saturday, Feb. 8 ………. Casper College ………. Home ………. 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 ………. Laramie County Community College ……….. Away ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15 .......... Eastern Wyoming College ………. Away ……….. 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 ………. Central Wyoming College ………. Away ………. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 ……….. Northwest College ………. Home ………. 4 p.m. **
* Western’s Homecoming Night
** Labor Night and Sophomore Recognition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.