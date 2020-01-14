ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball team gained two new athletes to their roster on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The Mustangs signed Rhys Brandt, a senior from Rock Springs High School, and Abby Van Vossen, a transfer from Central Wyoming College, before and after the basketball games.
Both athletes chose Western Wyoming because of the proximity to their hometowns. Brandt grew up in Rock Springs and Van Vossen is from Ogden, Utah, which is about a two and a half hour road trip away.
“I really like that it’s close to home. That was part of my decision. I love Coach Soto and I think just having my family and my friends around me while I’m here was part of my decision,” said Brandt, who plays libero.
“At Central, I was kind of having a hard time (being that far away from home). I needed to move to a bigger school that was kind of closer to home. Central is far away and I was sad that I was that far away,” said Van Vossen, who plays right side hitter.
“I felt like I was going to improve more when I moved here, and when I visited, I instantly fell in love with the school and the coach.”
The players have different volleyball experiences, but the both feel like they can bring something special to the Mustang squad next season.
“I’ve been through a lot of different programs, from club teams to high school teams. So, just having different coaches and stuff, helped me learn differently. I just have improved through all the changes and meeting new teammates,” Van Vossen said. “I’m pretty competitive and I try to stay positive.”
Brandt was apart of a rebuilding program at Rock Springs, which finally made it to the state tournament this past fall.
“I learned so much from being there. We weren’t very successful for a while, but this past season we had success and went to state for the first time. I learned a lot of perseverance and good life skills from playing there,” Brandt said.
“I can bring a lot of energy. I think I can energize the game and have the skill to help out this team.”
Brandt also said Rock Springs head coach Shawn Pyer helped her become the player she is today.
“Almost everything I know about volleyball came from her. She’s just a big role model,” she said.
Brandt will be joining another Rock Springs senior Payton Reese, who signed her national letter of intent to play for the Mustangs in December.
“Payton and I have been friends for a really long time, and we’ve played sports with each other since we were in like the third grade. So, it’s really nice having someone you know coming in,” Brandt said.
Van Vossen, on the other hand, got to know many of her future teammates during the Western Wyoming basketball games on Saturday and said she loved the atmosphere and energy of Rushmore Gymnasium.
“Everyone is super friendly and they’re not afraid to come introduce themselves, which I really like. The basketball game was really fun too. It was rowdy. I like that kind of environment and having that college experience,” she said.
In her one season at Central Wyoming, Van Vossen played 79 sets, totaling 93 kills and 43 blocks.
In Brandt’s senior season at Rock Springs, she played 91 sets, totaling 482 digs, 399 serve receptions, 32 aces and even had two blocks.
