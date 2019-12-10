ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team hopes to rid itself of the injury bug that has plagued the team in years past.
The Mustangs returned four players from last season, and already three of them have sustained serious injuries.
However, third-year head coach Mike Swenson said he calls his returning players his nucleus and that their leadership is valuable to the development of the new players.
“I mean, I love my freshman. I told them, as (injuries) started to happen, ‘Y’all don’t get the luxury of getting spot time to get worked into the system. We got to go now,’” Swenson said.
Early on in the season, Swenson said he lost two of his sophomores to ACL injuries and another one tweaked her leg after coming back from an ACL injury.
“Just like that, our experience left,” he said. “And that’s huge when it comes to college ball. You got to have kids who have experience. Experience is experience. They know what it takes to prepare for games and they know the speed of games.”
Slowing down the tempo when necessary has been a challenge for the young squad early on this season, according to Swenson.
“The biggest challenge is for them playing too fast,” he said. “What we try to do is match our opponent’s speed because teams play fast.
“We do a great job of matching their speed, but we don’t know when to stop, slow it down and take care of the ball. That’s where the freshman mistakes come in.”
Offensively, Swenson likes to run a four out, one in offense, which is where there are four wing players on the outside with one post player on the inside.
He wants to run in transition as much as possible, fill the lanes and get the big down in the paint.
“That’s where our first look is always going to be,” he said. “If we don’t get anything out of that, I recruit shooters. I have two shooting guards who are pretty spot on. You better not leave them open or they’re going to kill you. I have another slasher-type guard who can shoot it and takes advantage of it, but she can break you down and get to the cup.”
Freshman guard Tore Ross has been the most surprising player for Swenson so far this season.
She runs the point for the Mustangs, but according to Swenson, the freshman guard had never run the point guard position before.
“She was always the two-guard or the three-guard. She was never the one to bring it up. She was the support. She always had the ability to,” he said.
“She’s smart. She gets it. She’s my little speed devil because, once again, when the ball is in her hands, she gets going and doesn’t know how to hone it back.
“Every day in practice she continues to work on bits and pieces of her game. She always brings it. She probably has been my most pleasant surprise with how she’s handled the transition.”
Last season, the Mustangs finished 5-25, and as of Nov. 20, the team has already captured three wins this season.
WESTERN WYOMING WOMEN’S BASKETBALL REMAINING SCHEDULE:
Friday, Dec. 13 ………. Utah State University Eastern ………. Away ………. 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8 ………. Gillette College ………. Home ………. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11 ………. Sheridan College ………. Home ………. 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 ………. Northwest College ………. Away ………. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18 .......... Casper College ………. Away ………. 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22 ……….. Laramie County Community College ………. Home ………. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25 ……….. Eastern Wyoming College ………. Home .......... 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 ………. Gillette College ………… Away ………. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1 ………. Sheridan College ………. Away ………. 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 ………. Central Wyoming College ………. Home ………. 5:30 p.m.*
Saturday, Feb. 8 ………. Casper College ………. Home ………. 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 ………. Laramie County Community College ……….. Away ………. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15 .......... Eastern Wyoming College ………. Away ……….. 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 ………. Central Wyoming College ………. Away ………. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 ……….. Northwest College ………. Home ………. 2 p.m. **
* Western’s Homecoming Night
** Labor Night and Sophomore Recognition
