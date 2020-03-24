ROCK SPRINGS – The Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, gained an exceptional volleyball player over the weekend.
On Friday, March 20, Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Jada Wyms signed on to continue her volleyball career with the LC State Warriors.
Wyms said that when she visited the school about two weeks prior to her signing, she knew right away that it was the place where she wanted to be.
“I went on my visit and everything, and from the jump, I thought it was good community to be in. Everyone was really welcoming and I really liked what the (volleyball) program was about,” she said. “It’s not just about athletics. They’re really big on academics and really good on being inclusive in the student body and the community. I really liked that too.”
During her two years at Western Wyoming, Wyms said the thing about her game that improved the most was simply her attitude, learning that it’s about the team and not just the player.
I think that the program was really good about the outcome of the whole team. So, it was really hard to not just worry about what I was doing. I gained a more team mindset and I think that really helped a lot,” she said.
“I think teamwork is one of the most important things in anything, but for sure in college athletics. I think if the whole team around me grows, I’m willing to grow as an individual to help the team.”
Her freshman year, the Mustangs finished the season just about .500 with an 18-17 record. She saw the team improve drastically her sophomore season, jumping to an overall record of 24-11.
She credits the competitiveness within the team that helped the Mustangs improve.
“From my freshman year, we did OK. But I don’t think that anyone expected us to do as well as we did my sophomore year. I think that was one of the best memories – just growing as a program really and seeing our potential shine through the opponents that we played,” Wyms said.
“In JUCO, a lot of teams are changing rapidly because it’s only two years compared to four years. We had a lot of underclassmen this year and I think they were eager so I think they pushed our sophomores. It was just really good competition all year and it really helped for us to push each other.”
Wyms’ game also improved from her freshman year to her sophomore year.
In 2018, Wyms led the team in blocked shots with 32 and was second on the team in kills with 259. She recorded 342.5 points and averaged 2.7 points per set.
In 2019, she led the team in blocked shots again with 54. She had 157 digs and recorded 282 kills, averaging 2.26 kills per set. She was second on the team in total points scored with 392.5.
““I think I’m pretty dominant in the front row because I’m pretty quick. I jump a lot higher than what a lot of people expect me to,” Wyms said of her game.
Wyms said there are a lot of similarities between Western Wyoming head coach Fredann Soto and her new head coach at LC State Shaun Pohlman.
“What I liked most about coach Soto was that she was really caring about not just us as volleyball players and making her look good, but she actually cared about us as people. She made sure that she had our best interest in mind and, obviously, that rolls over to having trust on the court,” she said.
“With Coach Pohlman, it was the same thing. When I went on my visit, I asked girls about him. They said he’s really caring about not just about what you’re providing for him, but what you’re going to do as a person.
“He knows that volleyball is only going to last for so long, so he really wants you to have everything you need to be successful in life.”
Last season, the Warriors finished the season with an overall record of 20-11 and 8-4 in the Frontier Conference. Next season, the Warriors will move to the Cascade Collegiate Conference, joining College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Evergreen State, Multnomah, Northwest University, Northwest Christian, Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon, Walla Walla University, Warner Pacific and Corban.
In May, Wyms is set to graduate from Western Wyoming with an associate’s degree in English. She plans on furthering her education in that department at LC State and earn a bachelor’s degree, hoping to one day become a writer.
