RENO, Nev. — The University of Wyoming wrestling squad proved it will be a force to be reckoned with this season.
The Cowboys had three individual champions, three runner-up finishes, a third place and a fifth place to win the coveted team title Sunday at the Reno Tournament of Champions. The prestigious annual tournament featured 25 collegiate teams and many other unattached wrestlers from around the western United States.
Wyoming scored 155.5 total points. Campbell was runner-up with 147, followed by Grand View (75), Oregon State (73.5) and Fresno State (73) in the top five. It was also the fifth-straight season UW had a top-four finish at the tournament.
Cowboys’ Montorie Bridges at 133 pounds, Dewey Krueger (157) and Tate Samuelson (184) were the three champions for the ‘Pokes. Krueger was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament, becoming the third consecutive Cowboy to receive the honor at Reno.
“I was about to leave, honestly, I didn’t know what was going on” Krueger said in a UW press release. “They called my name over, and I was like ‘dang.’ I had a good tournament and had fun. This was probably the most fun I had wrestling, I enjoy wrestling and it feels good to have it pay off a little bit.”
Krueger opened with back-to-back bonus-point victories with a 15-1 major decision over Cal Poly’s Max Anderson and a 20-2 technical fall against Highline’s John Sowers. Krueger was then on the right side of a couple of decisions, defeating Fresno State’s Matthew Olguin 4-2 in the quarterfinals and surviving a 4-3 contest against Grand View’s Renaldo Rodriguez-Spencer in the semifinals. Krueger then defeated Oregon State’s Hunter Willits 3-1 in sudden victory for the title.
Bridges opened with back-to-back falls when he defeated Meno’s Blaysen Terukina (6 minutes, 15 seconds) and Colorado Mesa’s Dylan Keeney (2:00). Bridges then escaped with a 1-0 win over Warner Pacific’s Austin Wallace-Lister in the quarterfinals and notched a 4-2 decision in the semifinals over Oregon State’s Devan Turner. In the championship match, Bridges controlled Campbell’s Noah Gonser 4-1.
“Reno is a good tournament and a good tournament for our team,” Bridges said. “We won as a team, so that was a big part to finish our semester out strong. It was good for us to put ourselves into position to be better, wrestle better and get better.”
Samuelson started with a fall of Western Wyoming’s Jace Anderson (2:14), blanked Campbell’s Calib Hopkins 3-0 and advanced past Grand View’s Kenderick Jones 3-2. Samuelson defeated Meno’s Anthony Orozco of Menlo 6-1 in the semifinals and won his title with a 3-1 decision in the final second of sudden victory against Oregon State’s Colt Doyle.
“I came out a little timid, but still got the first-place finish. I’ve still got some room to improve but still happy about (Sunday).” Samuelson said.
UW also had Jaron Jensen (149), Cole Moody (165) and Hayden Hastings (174) advance to the finals, but come up short for runner-up. Casey Randles (165) was third, Stephen Buchanan (197) was fourth and Chase Zollmann (141) was fifth for more podium finishes for the Cowboys.
Jensen, who competed for the first time as a ranked wrestler, recorded a pair of tech fall wins, defeating Campbell’s Zachary Barnes 15-0 and Warner Pacific’s Zach Sias 16-1. Jensen also got a pin at 3:42 over Umpqua’s Titus Mejia. After picking up back-to-back decisions at 6-4 and 10-4, Jensen was defeated in the finals by Stanford’s Jaden Abas 10-6.
Moody began with three consecutive bonus-point victories when he pinned Utah Valley’s Corbin Smith (3:43), won a 14-2 major decision over Cal Poly’s Dylan Miracle and recorded a fall against Northern Colorado’s Austin Matthews (2:21). Moody earned an 8-2 decision over Fresno State’s Ricky Padilla in the semifinals before coming up short in the championship 10-5 against Campbell’s Quentin Perez.
Hastings rolled to five wins starting with a 9-0 major over UNC’s Xavier Vasquez, pinned Menlo’s Jordan Bernal (1:33) and won 6-1 over CSU Bakersfield’s Albert Urias. Hastings pinned Cal Baptist’s Jacob Cooper (0:54) in the quarters and notched a 9-4 win in the semis over Abner Romero, who was unattached. Hastings had to bow out before his final match with Baker’s Lucas Lovvorn due to an injury.
The Cowboys will return to action Dec. 29 at the South Beach Duals in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. UW will face Cornell and Old Dominion Dec. 29, and Michigan State and North Carolina on Dec. 30.
