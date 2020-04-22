A majority of the confirmed and probable coronavirus casess in Sweetwater County have recovered. However, Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County public health officer, warned that the figures may not capture the true spread of the virus. She said cases may be low, not due to a lack of infec…

A majority of the confirmed and probable coronavirus casess in Sweetwater County have recovered. However, Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County public health officer, warned that the figures may not capture the true spread of the virus. She said cases may be low, not due to a lack of infections, but because of a lack of widespread testing. In addition, social distancing briefly complicated votes at Tuesday night's Rock Springs City Council meeting, and a generous grant provided money to purchase mechanical compression machines to improve cardiac care for patients and reduce the risk to health care worker.

