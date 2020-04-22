A majority of the confirmed and probable coronavirus casess in Sweetwater County have recovered. However, Dr. Jean Stachon, the Sweetwater County public health officer, warned that the figures may not capture the true spread of the virus. She said cases may be low, not due to a lack of infections, but because of a lack of widespread testing. In addition, social distancing briefly complicated votes at Tuesday night's Rock Springs City Council meeting, and a generous grant provided money to purchase mechanical compression machines to improve cardiac care for patients and reduce the risk to health care worker.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: County health officer discusses numbers
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- High court upholds Evanston murder conviction
- Coronavirus blamed in death of four members of Arapaho Tribe
- UPDATED: Four deaths added to Wyoming's coronavirus count
- Arrest Report April 21
- Arrest Report April 17
- Gordon says it's time to contemplate life after coronavirus
- Arrest Report April 18
- “I didn’t think it would happen”
- Facing financial headwinds, lawmakers begin work on COVID-19 response
- Preliminary hearing continued once again in stabbing case
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.