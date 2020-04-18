Current restrictions put in place by the governor will continue until at least the end of the month. Gov. Mark Gordon said the timing of the reopening of the state will be determined by health-based information and not dates. Wyoming's test-confirmed cases sit at 309 with two deaths. Wyoming…

Current restrictions put in place by the governor will continue until at least the end of the month. Gov. Mark Gordon said the timing of the reopening of the state will be determined by health-based information and not dates. Wyoming's test-confirmed cases sit at 309 with two deaths. Wyoming Game and Fish reminds hunters and anglers that preparations are ongoing for the upcoming seasons. In addition, the Cruisin' the Drag fundraiser to benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation's COVID-19 fund raised more than $15,000 on Friday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.