Current restrictions put in place by the governor will continue until at least the end of the month. Gov. Mark Gordon said the timing of the reopening of the state will be determined by health-based information and not dates. Wyoming's test-confirmed cases sit at 309 with two deaths. Wyoming Game and Fish reminds hunters and anglers that preparations are ongoing for the upcoming seasons. In addition, the Cruisin' the Drag fundraiser to benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation's COVID-19 fund raised more than $15,000 on Friday night.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: Governor extends health orders, restrictions
