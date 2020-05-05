The staff at Rock Springs High School went door to door, student to student, to pass out honors earned by the members of the Class of 2020. After the second-to-last stop to recognize Salutatorian Hanna Crockett, editor Caleb Smith shares some of what he got to see while joining the caravan before the celebration concluded at the home of Valedictorian Makayla Kramer.
"This is the fun part of our job," RSHS Principal Annie Fletcher said during the rolling awards ceremony.
And since the coronavirus numbers weren't included in the regular video, because Caleb was focused on narrating and driving, the Wyoming Department of Health reports 452 laboratory-confirmed cases and 152 probable cases in Wyoming; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 1,171,510 total cases and 68,279 deaths in the U.S.; and John Hopkins University reports 3,662,691 total cases, 257,277 deaths and 1,198,832 recoveries.
