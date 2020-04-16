Combined confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming reached 401 on Thursday, April 16. President Donald Trump outlined a three-phase plan to reopen the U.S. economy which is dependent on increased testing and decreased cases being reported. Sweetwater County residents are also invited to join the Cruising the Drag against COVID-19 from 7-8 p.m. Friday in Green River and Rock Springs, where people can raise money for the Memorial Hospital Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund and show support for health care workers and first responders.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: Response plans in motion
