The coronavirus keeps prompting adjustments. Work is in motion to expand local testing options and some new activities will replace traditional end-of-the-school-year events like graduation in Sweetwater County. The swab testing station as Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is shifting locations and hours starting Monday, and the public is reminded that in case of an emergency, we can seek help through the Emergency Room or 911.

