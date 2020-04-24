The coronavirus keeps prompting adjustments. Work is in motion to expand local testing options and some new activities will replace traditional end-of-the-school-year events like graduation in Sweetwater County. The swab testing station as Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is shifting locations and hours starting Monday, and the public is reminded that in case of an emergency, we can seek help through the Emergency Room or 911.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus blamed in death of four members of Arapaho Tribe
- UPDATED: Four deaths added to Wyoming's coronavirus count
- Arrest Report April 21
- High court upholds Evanston murder conviction
- Charges dropped; attorney proves a fetus isn't a person, according to state statute
- Arrest Report April 18
- Arrest Report April 23
- “I didn’t think it would happen”
- KEEPING A DISTANCE: How one Western Wyoming student is enjoying herself by soaking in the sunshine
- Cowboy Donuts stays open while adjusting to uncertain times
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.