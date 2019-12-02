BERN, Switzerland (AP) — The Swiss government says it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with Roger Federer's image on it.
The government says it's the first time it has dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person.
A 50 franc gold coin with Federer's image on it will be minted next year.
The government says the 20-time Grand Slam champion is "probably Switzerland's most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland."
The "heads" side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.
The government says a limited edition of up to 95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs. They will be dispatched in January.
The 50 franc coin will have a different design.
