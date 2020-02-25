ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association responded to questions raised by families of players who left the Rock Springs midgets team to play in Pinedale.
Head officials said it is the responsibility of the player and the player’s family to provide written notice of a player transferring to play for another entity. At the board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 29, RSAHA President Larry Macy cited the registration rules in section nine of the league’s bylaws, which states:
“Any player that has been registered with another (Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association) affiliate and requests a transfer to the Corporation must present to the Corporation a written statement claiming the reason for requesting a transfer to this Corporation. Player must be in good standing with current or previous association.”
The board also has authority to accept or reject the transfer request, according to the bylaws.
By late November, several players from Sweetwater County said they left RSAHA to play for the Pinedale Glaciers’ midget team. Their stated reasoning for leaving was because there was not enough players to put a team together.
At the Jan. 29 meeting, Macy said that was not the case.
“As of Sept. 14, we had enough to have a midget team,” he said, adding that they had a girl goalie available and that he spoke to other leagues about providing a second goalie when the teams played each other to help the competition.
“It wasn’t ideal, but we had a goalie, so we had a team and we declared it,” Macy said.
The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League requires each league to declare a team by mid-September. This season, the deadline to declare a team was Sept. 14. The schedule meeting took place on Sept. 28.
“We were probably not going to be an A-level rock star team, but we would’ve had a team,” Macy said.
At the date of the schedule meeting, Macy said that there were only discussions from players about transferring to Pinedale and that nothing was certain.
He said that he had send several emails to the Pinedale league regarding the thought of players transferring, but never got a response back by 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.
It became a bigger issue when the Pinedale Glaciers were forced to forfeit their first nine wins, which was later reduced to just one game.
Because the players never formally gave notice and requested a transfer in writing, the players were deemed ineligible.
According to the WAHL rules, “A copy of the letter must also be forwarded to the appropriate WAHL age director before participation in any game with a new team or local program.
“The player will be considered ineligible until the confirmation of good standing is received. It is the responsibility of the player/player’s family to inform the president of the local program the player is interested in transferring to, which local program he/she was registered with most recently or is currently registered.
“Failure to disclose previous/current registration will result in the player being ineligible to register with any local program within Wyoming for the current season.”
Parents of some of the players who transferred said they weren’t rightfully reimbursed for their registration after removing their child from RSAHA.
But Macy said the reimbursement policy is clearly stated in the association’s bylaws, which were uploaded on Sept. 18, 2019, but had been put in place for the past two years. He also said the information was made known during the registration process.
According to section nine of the RSAHA bylaws, “Prorated refund of total tuition will be graded upon receipt of written program withdraw request resulting in removal from USA Hockey Roster according to a schedule determined and posted by the board as part of the corporation’s policies and procedures.
“If a separate schedule is not posted by the board in its policies and procedures, the following schedule shall apply: 80% refund if withdraw request received before Sept. 15; 60% refund if withdraw request received before Oct. 15; 40% refund if withdraw request received before Nov. 15; 20% refund if withdraw request received before Dec. 15; 0% refund if withdraw request received on or after Dec. 15.”
Macy said that he took blame for not putting the bylaws on the RSAHA website sooner and simply forgot. He said he had been working on other issues from past problems with the board and said should’ve put the bylaws online sooner.
Because of this issue and miscommunication between the board and the family of players, Macy said there have been threats of lawsuits. However, he said he has seen nothing since.
He also said the board meetings are open to the public, but the parents of the Pinedale players have yet to show up to any board meetings, which are scheduled monthly and posted onto the RSAHA Facebook page.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Room 1309 at Western Wyoming Community College, which is located at 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs.
Other board members are Registrar Courtney Mikkelsen, Coaching Coordinator William Wheatley, Secretary Tammy Fausett, Scheduler Andie Bodenhagen, Treasurer Melinda Gili and Vice President Tina Searle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.