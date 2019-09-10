ROCK SPRINGS — The second Coats and Cans for Kids charity run will take place 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 14. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy a desert walk or run on White Mountain in support of a good cause.
Registration will be 7:45-8:45 a.m. at Stagecoach Elementary School. Parking will be provided in the front school parking lot. The race begins promptly at 9 a.m. in the rear parking lot, which will be blocked off to parking and traffic.
Runners can choose between a 5K course and a 10K course. The shorter route is a family-friendly desert walk/run. It will begin at Stagecoach, follow a course to the base of White Mountain, and then turn back to the school. It is predominantly flat. Strollers won’t do well on the trail, but runners are encouraged to use baby carrying backpacks on the course.
The 10K course is a challenging trail run. After the 5K turnoff, this course continues uphill to the first shelf of White Mountain, traversing north and then moving down and back toward the school. Both courses will be flagged, and an aid station will be available.
Top race finishers will receive rewards, and refreshments and snacks will be provided. Family and friends are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to stay and cheer on runners.
Adult registration cost $20, with $5 off when you bring a food or clothing donation. Youth 18 and under are free with a food or clothing donation. All proceeds go to the Stagecoach backpack program and/or the Knights of Columbus, a charitable nonprofit organization.
Those with questions can contact race director Eric Urlacher at 307-259-3003 or urlachere@sw1.k12.wy.us.
