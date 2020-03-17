ROCK SPRINGS – While schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 are closed to students through at least April 3, the district outlined the steps it is taking to ensure continued access to school meals, technology and nurses.
“Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will continue to base decisions with the health and well-being of our students, employees and community as our highest priority,” a press release said. “We will practice social distancing as our staff works to ensure services are provided to our students during this unprecedented time. It is through difficult times that we rally and find strength in one another. Let this be an opportunity
to show that no act of kindness goes unnoticed.
The district leadership team met virtually to outline the educational process for March 23-27 and March 30 to April 3, 2020, and said multiple plans are in place.
NUTRITION SERVICES
Free meals through Nutrition Services will be available both weeks for all students and any individual under the age of 19, enrolled student or not. All individuals under the age of 19 are eligible to eat for free. This opportunity also includes children that are not school age (such as 3-year-olds, toddlers, etc.). Breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available at the same time, Monday through Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the following sites:
-- Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson St.
-- SCM Parish Center Parking Lot, 633 Bridger Ave.
-- Imperial Apartments, Imperial Drive
-- Kum & Go (right-hand side), Ninth Street
-- Tegler & Associates (across from Grubb's Drive-In), 1125 Pilot Butte Ave.
-- Desert View Elementary School Parking Lot, 1900 Desert Blvd.
-- Gateway Trailer Park (the dirt lot), 222 Gateway Blvd.
-- Rock Springs High School (garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive
-- Overland Elementary School Parking Lot, 3400 Foothill Blvd.
-- Winterhawk and Raindance mailboxes
-- Volcic Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 166 Foothill Blvd.
-- Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 45 Purple Sage Road
-- Superior - Berta and Main, Superior
-- Point of Rocks (Conoco Station), Point of Rocks
-- Farson-Eden School parking lot, Highway 28 Farson
-- Desert School (Wamsutter) parking lot, 235 Bugas, Wamsutter
Families will need to practice social distancing when buses arrive for deliveries. Children do not need to be present and breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up by parents/guardians.
TECHNOLOGY
The District Information Technology (IT) Department will be distributing devices to students in grades K-6. Kindergarten through third-graders will receive iPads from their classroom, and grades four to six 6 will receive their laptops. Included with this technology will be a letter with directions for care, filtering, cleaning, connecting to wireless, and login information.
The IT go-bag will also contain a badge that can be scanned with the iPad or laptop camera to log students into relevant educational sites. A charger will also be included in the bag. There will be ample technical support available to our students, staff, and families. Information for that may be found at http://www.sweetwater1.org/groups/4798/information_technology/technology_support. Live Chat support with the IT team may be initiated at https://tawk.to/scsd1.it.
This support will be available during regular school hours for each of our school sites beginning March 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families will be able to pick up their IT go-bags at your child's school from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 24, to pick up your technology and curriculum. Do not exit your vehicle. The equipment will be brought to your car by district staff.
Students in grades 7-12 have individual laptops already provided to them. If students did not bring their device home over the spring break, call the school on Monday, March 23, and let the office staff know. Families will be able to pick up their student laptop at the child's school from 9 a.m. to noon. on Tuesday, March 24. Please do not exit vehicles. The equipment will be brought to cars by district staff.
Junior and high school students will have access to coursework via Canvas, Google Classroom, Unified Classroom, etc. Additionally, teachers will be using other technology to support two-way interactions between students and teachers.
Students and parents are not allowed in the schools during the closure. This is for safety reasons as the district continues to practice social distancing.
NURSES
The nurses will be available at the schools from 8-11 a.m. Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24, to provide parents their child's medications. Please call the school if you need alternative arrangements and when you will be arriving so they can be taken out to you.
The nurses will also be available during the closure by ParentSquare if you have questions and concerns you need to inquire about.
FACILITIES
Sweetwater No. 1 is using this opportunity to sanitize and disinfect all of its buildings and buses with approved COVID-19 fighting products. This sanitizing process includes every aspect of the school such as the cafeteria, classrooms, doorknobs, desks, restrooms, and buses.
