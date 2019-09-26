ROCK SPRINGS -- The Actors' Mission will open its 66th production on Oct. 10 at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. "A Doll's House Part 2," Lucas Hnath's 21st-century response to a Henrik Ibsen classic, is directed by Rebecca Frost Mayer. The play is free and open to the public.
The play begins when Nora, who had famously slammed the door on her marriage to Torvald 15 years ago, returns. She is faced by her former husband, nanny Anne Marie, and daughter Emmy. The story takes place in Norway in 1894. The questions it raises about feminism, marriage, family, divorce, and motherhood are still relevant today, making "A Doll's House Part 2" the perfect play to celebrate 150 years of Wyoming women's suffrage, according to a press release.
Actors' Mission veteran Jasmine Weaver stars as Nora Helmer. Rounding out the cast are James Gustafson, Ann Maria Mattila, and Julia Eaton. Costumes are designed by Gwendolyn Quitberg; scenery and lighting by Brad Russell; sound by Erik Hamm; and hair and makeup by Dani Barnett.
The performances will take place at The Broadway in downtown Rock Springs on Oct. 10, 11, 12, 17, and 19 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Admission is free, and a complimentary meal is served one hour prior to curtain time.
