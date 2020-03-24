Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.