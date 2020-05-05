ROCK SPRINGS – Multiple factors loomed over the online meeting of the Sweetwater County Fair Board on Tuesday night. An economic downturn, revenue decreases, and pandemic restrictions have created a lot of uncertainty about the future.
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 schools in Rock Springs and Wamsutter will move to a four-day schedule beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, with most of the details to be worked out in the days ahead.
ROCK SPRINGS — As athletes, we all know the risks we take every time we step foot on the playing field. Even as we get older, the thought of “I could get hurt” never goes away. However, that’s not enough to keep us from playing the games we love.
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced that new public health orders effective Friday, May 1, will allow gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services to reopen under specific operating conditions designed to minimize public health risk from COVID-19.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – School officials outlined more details of end-of-the-school-year events and clarified their reasoning for changing or canceling some traditional events in Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
