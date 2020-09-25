SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) received an update Thursday on the proposed Sweetwater Industrial Development project slated for the Middle Baxter Road area east of Rock Springs near the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
ROCK SPRINGS – The weight of changes and extra measures brought on by the coronavirus continue to be felt in Sweetwater County School District No. 1. The Board of Trustees heard updates on COVID-19 developments including ongoing safety and cleaning measures, the burden that staff is bearing,…
ROCK SPRINGS – As Western Wyoming Community College looks to reduce its general fund by $875,000 and prepare for another $935,000 in potential budget cuts, staff and community members have expressed concerns that the money will be made up by eliminating positions.
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming’s public health orders have been extended an additional two weeks through Sept. 30. One change has been made to Order No. 1, which now permits indoor close-contact group activities and sports to occur in all settings.
