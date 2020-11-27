Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, California, on Aug. 2, 2019. Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are older, wiser, calmer men than the superstars who dominated their sport. Their fight at Staples Center on Saturday night, Nov. 28, is an eight-round exhibition bout with no official judging and limited violence, although the limit depends on whether you're asking the fighters or the California State Athletic Commission. For Tyson and Jones, this unique pay-per-view boxing match is less of a sporting event and more of a chance for two transcendent athletes to prove age is a number and aging is a choice.