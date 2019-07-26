BOSTON (AP) — The estate of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of two men he was acquitted of killing.
Court records show that a Superior Court judge Tuesday issued an order of dismissal of the suit brought by the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.
William Kennedy, a lawyer for the Furtado family, told The Boston Globe in an email that the terms are confidential.
Kenneth Kolpan, a lawyer for de Abreu’s widow, said the settlement “honors the legacy and memory of Daniel de Abreu.”
George Leontire, a lawyer for Hernandez’s estate, said no assets of the estate were used to settle.
Prosecutors alleged Hernandez shot the men in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub.
Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017.
