Defending champion Joar Lefseth Ulsom runs his team during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 2. Alaska's famed race has joined a new global circuit of long-distance sled dog racing. Officials of the 1,000-mile race have teamed up with races in Minnesota, Norway and Russia for the inaugural QRILL Pet Arctic World Series, or QPAWS, next year.