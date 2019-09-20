Amy Bockerstette practices with her teaching pro at Palmbrook Country Club on Aug. 28, in Sun City, Arizona. Bockerstette arrived at the Phoenix Open's 16th hole in late January believing she was there to meet Gary Woodland during a practice round. When the diminutive 20-year-old in the purple shirt and white skirt got up and down for par from a greenside bunker, it sent reverberations beyond the golf-hole-turned-stadium.