ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have traded veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers.
The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade, confirmed the Broncos sent a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft along with Sanders to the 49ers for third- and fourth-round picks in 2020.
Sanders caught 30 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns this season as he made a successful comeback from a torn left Achilles tendon and tight-rope surgery on his right ankle.
The Broncos (2-5) became sellers ahead of the league’s trade deadline for the second straight season after their 30-6 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Last year, the Broncos traded veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.