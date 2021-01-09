Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber bats during the second inning of a baseball game on Sept. 20, 2019, in Chicago. Schwarber agreed in principle to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Nationals, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, because a physical exam was still pending for Schwarber.