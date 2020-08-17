United States Michael Phelps swims to the gold in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay final during the swimming competitions in the National Aquatics Center at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2008. The Olympics are remembered for the stars. That was true in Beijing in 2008, and the stars were Phelps and Usain Bolt. But Beijing is also storied for its signature venues like the “Bird's Nest” stadium, and the “Water Cube” swimming venue. No Olympics before — or since — have impacted a city the way the Olympics did Beijing.