HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke will start the AL Championship Series opener for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees on Saturday night.
After the former NL Cy Young winner and midseason acquisition starts Game 1 on Saturday night, the Astros will follow with Justin Verlander, a former AL Cy Young winner, and then Gerrit Cole after his two dominating starts in the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay.
Manager AJ Hinch on Friday called it a “pretty easy layout,” with all three aces pitching on regular rest.
Greinke allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings of his ALDS Game 3 start against Tampa, a night before Game 1 winner Verlander pitched on short rest and lost Game 4. Cole struck out 10 in the decisive Game 5 on Thursday night after 15 strikeouts to also win Game 2.
Hinch said the Game 4 starter against the Yankees will be determined by the status of the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.