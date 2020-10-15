Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer, No. 15, throws a pass on Oct. 21, 2017, against Washington State in Pullman, Washing. Noyer packed up his stuff and left campus. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback turned safety wanted to be a QB again and was exploring options through the graduate transfer portal. Then, a call from the new coaching staff. Now, he's back and in the mix to be the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes.