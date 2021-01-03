BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgeport, Neb. 66, Burns 45
Hemingford, Neb. 60, Lusk 38
Rocky Mountain 59, Wind River 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgeport, Neb. 78, Burns 51
Lusk 44, Hemingford, Nebraska 37
Rocky Mountain 54, Wind River 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
