LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 63-50 win over Northern Colorado on Friday night.
Marco Anthony had 19 points for Utah State (3-3). Rollie Worster added 12 points. Neemias Queta had three assists.
Daylen Kountz had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bears (3-2). Kur Jockuch added 11 points. Bodie Hume had 10 points and six rebounds.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
