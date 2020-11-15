An employee of Pipa, a Belgian auction house for racing pigeons, shows a two-year old female pigeon named New Kim after an auction in Knesselare, Belgium, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. A pigeon racing fan has paid a world record 1.6 million euros for the Belgian-bred bird, New Kim, in the once-quaint sport that seemed destined for near extinction only a few years back, people pay big money for the right bird.