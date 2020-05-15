ROCK SPRINGS – The Bitter Sweet Bombshells roller derby team announced that though May bouts are canceled, members are hoping the rest of the season can continue.
For example, Wyo Cup games are still scheduled or July 25-26.
More information will be posted at www.facebook.com/bittersweetbombshells as it becomes available.
