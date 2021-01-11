Denver Broncos general manager John Elway speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine on Feb. 25, 2020, in Indianapolis. Elway announced a major change in the Broncos’ football operations Monday, Jan. 4, saying he will hire a general manager who will report to him but have final say on the draft, free agency and the roster. Elway, who has been GM since 2011, will remain as president of football operations in 2021, the final year of his contract.