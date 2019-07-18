Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis speaks during a Jan. 10 news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colorado. Ever since soon-to-be Hall of Famer Pat Bowlen stepped down from his daily duties as owner of the Denver Broncos, team president Joe Ellis ran the team in a "What would Pat do" sort of way. With Bowlen's death last month, that's no longer the case. Ellis tells The Associated Press it's time for the Broncos to establish a new identity.